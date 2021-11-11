Left Menu

Booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine required if virus gets mutated, says Bharat Biotech Chairman

People will need booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine if the COVID-19 virus gets mutated, said Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, Dr Krishna Ella.

By Shalini Bhardwaj People will need booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine if the COVID-19 virus gets mutated, said Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, Dr Krishna Ella.

Talking to ANI, Dr Ella said, "If there is a mutated COVID-19 virus and a booster is required. What type of booster would be needed and how do we deliver it on a fast track basis. On that, we are working on various strategies that can be contained. Even if something comes up; we know how to handle situations." Commenting on India surpassing the administration of 100 Crore vaccination, Dr Ella said, "India has done an amazing job. I think that is significant and we appreciate the commitment of the government and healthcare workers. Honestly, I salute the citizens of this country and who believe in Indian science and are coming forward to take the vaccine."

On the export of Covaxin, Dr Ella lauded the central government and said, "Right from the beginning of the pandemic, the Indian government has helped other countries. We are already supplying COVID-19 vaccines by the Vaccine Maitri programme and I think the government has a sincere commitment to helping other parts of the world." Talking about the company's nasal vaccine candidate, the Bharat Biotech chairman said, "We are the first company in the world to have a nasal vaccine which has gone into phase two completion. Many companies are trying and it took some time for us to understand the immunology of that. So now, we understood the immunology of the nasal. We are retesting immunology now in a different direction."

Dr Ella further said that wearing a mask will prove to be a weapon against the transmission of the COVID-19 virus. "All injectable vaccines will only prevent the hospitalisation and not the disease. The infection will happen and that is why we are recommending having a mask. Mask is mandatory because even if you're vaccinated, you will still get an infection. If everyone wears a mask, naturally the transmission will stop. We've been trying hard and now we have figured that out," he added. (ANI)

