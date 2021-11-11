Mega COVID-19 vaccination drive: MP inoculates 13.52 lakh people in 1 day

Left Menu

According to the CoWIN portal, a total of 7,38,94,076 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, of which 5,01,36,546 were first doses and 2,37,57,530 second jabs.On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh reported five new cases of coronavirus, raising the states infection tally to 7,92,924.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-11-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 14:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least 13.52 lakh people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Madhya Pradesh in one day, which was the highest single-day vaccination in the country, an official claimed on Thursday.

The mega campaign to achieve the target of 100 per cent inoculation saw a major success on Wednesday after the health staff administered 13.52 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine till 9 pm, the official from the public relations department said. ''This is the highest in the country as compared to the other states, the official claimed.

The government had set up 11,159 vaccination centres as part of its four-day mega campaign, which began on Wednesday, he said, adding that three more such drives will be run on November 17, 24 and December 1.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has set a target to vaccinate all eligible persons with both doses of the vaccine by December-end, the official said.

Around 5.49 crore people in the state are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, an official earlier said. According to the CoWIN portal, a total of 7,38,94,076 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, of which 5,01,36,546 were first doses and 2,37,57,530 second jabs.

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh reported five new cases of coronavirus, raising the state's infection tally to 7,92,924. No new fatality was recorded and the death toll remained unchanged at 10,524, a health department official earlier said.

