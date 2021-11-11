Slovakia's COVID-19 hospitalisations top 2,500
Slovakia's number of patients hospitalised with COVID-19 grew to 2,532, the health minstry said on Thursday, as some hospitals had to limit non-urgent care.
The country of 5.5 million reported 6,546 new COVID-19 cases, not far from its record number from the previous day.
