Moderna applies for COVID-19 booster shot approval from Japan's health ministry

Moderna Inc applied for approval from Japan's health ministry on Wednesday to use their COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots, broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday. About 74% of Japan's population has been fully vaccinated as of Thursday according to NHK.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-11-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 15:49 IST
Moderna Inc applied for approval from Japan's health ministry on Wednesday to use their COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots, broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday. Japan plans to start administering booster shots from December this year, and has already approved the use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for a third round of vaccinations on Thursday.

If approved, Moderna's vaccine would become the second to be approved for booster shots in Japan. About 74% of Japan's population has been fully vaccinated as of Thursday according to NHK. The country is currently seeing a fall in cases following a fifth wave of the pandemic that peaked in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

