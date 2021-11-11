EU regulator lists new side-effect of J&J COVID-19 shot
Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 16:25 IST
Europe's drug regulator on Thursday recommended addition of a rare type of spinal inflammation as a side-effect of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. It was also assessing reports of capillary leak syndrome following inoculation with Moderna's shot.
The European Medicines Agency said currently there was not enough evidence of a possible link between rare cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome with mRNA vaccines, including Moderna's shot.
