Moderna offers COVID-19 shot at $7 to African Union - Africa CDC head
Reuters | Harare | Updated: 11-11-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 16:35 IST
- Country:
- Zimbabwe
Moderna Inc has offered to sell its COVID-19 vaccines to the African Union at $7 a shot, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control John Nkengasong said on Thursday.
"I am happy to say that a dose of the Moderna vaccine will be $7. That is what is being offered to us," Nkengasong told a weekly virtual media briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement