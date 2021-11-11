Left Menu

Moderna offers COVID-19 shot at $7 to African Union - Africa CDC head

Moderna Inc has offered to sell its COVID-19 vaccines to the African Union at $7 a shot, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control John Nkengasong said on Thursday, half the price paid by the United States earlier in the year. It is also a substantial discount to what other buyers like the European Union have agreed this year, part of a broader trend for drugmakers to sell at lower prices to lower income countries.

Moderna Inc has offered to sell its COVID-19 vaccines to the African Union at $7 a shot, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control John Nkengasong said on Thursday, half the price paid by the United States earlier in the year.

It is also a substantial discount to what other buyers like the European Union have agreed this year, part of a broader trend for drugmakers to sell at lower prices to lower-income countries. "I am happy to say that a dose of the Moderna vaccine will be $7. That is what is being offered to us," Nkengasong told a weekly virtual media briefing.

Earlier this year, Moderna said its deals outside the United States had been struck at between $22 and $37 per dose. As those did not include a lower-income country, this is the first insight into the kind of prices Moderna is prepared to charge poorer countries. Nkengasong said there was no doubt that a fourth wave of the pandemic was coming to Africa, where only 6% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

Africa has to date recorded 8.5 million cases and 220,000 deaths, said Nkengasong.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

