FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
The Americas are facing an impending crisis in routine vaccinations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pan American Health Organization said, and vaccinations against the coronavirus are behind where they should be. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Germany reported a record number of new cases for a fourth straight day on Thursday, as a fourth wave swept the country. * Rising numbers of COVID-19 patients strained hospitals in Slovakia, as parliament debated a law that would allow stricter measures to curb the disease's spread.
* Russia on Thursday reported 1,237 coronavirus-related deaths, close to a record one-day toll recorded the previous day, amid a nationwide surge in cases. * A Dutch advisory panel recommended imposing western Europe's first partial lockdown since the summer, putting pressure on the government to take drastic and unpopular action.
* Denmark will impose self-isolation requirements on travelers from Singapore, its embassy in the city-state said, following a surge in COVID-19 infections. * Two patients died and a nurse was injured when a fire broke out in a COVID-19 hospital in Romania's Ploiesti, the latest in a string of deadly hospital fires over the past year.
AMERICAS * China's CanSino Biologics has applied for emergency use authorization in Brazil for its COVID-19 vaccine, Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said.
* Canada's epicenters are shifting from dense urban zones to more rural or remote areas that have lower vaccination rates and fewer public health resources. * A federal judge overruled Texas Governor Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates in schools, clearing the path for districts to issue their own rules.
* More than 900,000 U.S. children aged 5 to 11 are expected to have received their first COVID-19 shot by the end of Wednesday, the White House said. ASIA-PACIFIC
* Authorities in Beijing city imposed new curbs on conferences and events after confirming six locally transmitted cases on Thursday. * Japan's biggest airline, ANA Holdings, has asked the government to ease curbs on overseas visitors and is seeking a revival of domestic tourism subsidies, its chief executive said.
* Thailand said it will set aside up to 500,000 doses of vaccines for foreign workers. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* Moderna has offered to sell its vaccines to the African Union at $7 a shot, said the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control. * Israel's prime minister and senior aides holed up in a war bunker during an exercise simulating an outbreak of a lethal new COVID-19 variant.
* Bahrain will cancel working with its coronavirus travel red list from Nov. 14. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* Europe's drug regulator recommended that a rare type of spinal inflammation should be added to the list of side effects linked to Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. * U.S. National Institutes of Health scientists played "a major role" in developing Moderna vaccine and the agency intends to defend its claim as co-owner of patents on the shot, the NIH director told Reuters.
ECONOMIC IMPACT * The dollar hit a 16-month high on Thursday and bond and stock markets dropped after the strongest U.S. inflation reading in over three decades fuelled expectations of Fed interest rate hikes next year.
* Japan's economy likely contracted in the third quarter as coronavirus curbs and supply bottlenecks hurt consumption and output, a Reuters economists poll showed. * Thailand's economy is improving after the country reopened to more vaccinated foreign visitors from this month, a central bank official said.
* Britain's economic recovery lagged behind that of other rich nations in the July-September period, according to official data.
