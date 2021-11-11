Tripura's dengue cases jump to 255 in 2021; increased screening, migration blamed

Tripura reported 255 dengue cases this year, a more than 10 times increase compared to 2020's count of 24, despite preventive measures taken by the government, a health department official said on Thursday.

The number of cases of the mosquito-borne disease shot up this year as a result of increased screening and migration of infected people into Tripura from outside, State Surveillance Officer Dr Deep Kumar Debbarma said.

''Though all preventive measures have been taken, the number of cases of dengue rose to 255 in the state till November 10, which is much higher than last year’s tally of only 24,'' Debbarma told reporters.

The North-eastern state recorded a total of 360 cases in the past four years - 127 in 2017, 100 in 2018, 109 in 2019 and 24 in 2020.

Debbarma said the high number of cases this year can be the result of increased screening. Altogether 1750 samples have been tested for dengue so far in the current year, he said without disclosing the details of tests in the past years.

Of the eight districts of the state, 76 cases were registered in Gomati district, 56 in Unakoti and 27 in Sipahijala. ''Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes spread dengue and they are day biters. As per preliminary assessment, the possible source of dengue is mosquito bites in rubber plantation areas,'' Dr Debbarma said after visiting some of the affected regions.

The number of ditches or waterlogged bodies, which are breeding grounds for mosquitoes, is more in those areas. Mainly the workers and people associated with rubber cultivation were afflicted with the disease, Debbarma said. “Another reason (for the high number of cases) may be arrival of dengue affected people from other places into the state. The infection might have spread from them,'' he said.

The state surveillance officer said seven dengue cases were recorded in August this year, 20 in September, 58 in October and 161 till the afternoon of November 10.

The positivity rate which was 7.48 per cent in August jumped to 24.24 per cent this month. The health department is closely monitoring the situation, Debbarma said.

