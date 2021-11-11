Dutch record over 16,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, record high

The Netherlands on Thursday recorded over 16,000 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic, data showed.

The rising number of cases is once again putting pressure on hospitals and health experts on Thursday called on the government to impose a partial lockdown to fight the COVID-19 surge.

