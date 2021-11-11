BRIEF-Singapore Reports 2,396 New Covid-19 Cases Versus 3,481 Infections The Previous Day Reports 8 Deaths
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 11-11-2021
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
* SINGAPORE REPORTS 2,396 NEW COVID-19 CASES VERSUS 3,481 INFECTIONS THE PREVIOUS DAY; REPORTS 8 DEATHS
