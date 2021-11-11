Left Menu

BRIEF-Singapore Reports 2,396 New Covid-19 Cases Versus 3,481 Infections The Previous Day Reports 8 Deaths

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 11-11-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 20:29 IST

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nov 11 (Reuters) -

* SINGAPORE REPORTS 2,396 NEW COVID-19 CASES VERSUS 3,481 INFECTIONS THE PREVIOUS DAY; REPORTS 8 DEATHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

