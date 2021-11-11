EU regulator backs approval of COVID-19 drugs from Regeneron-Roche, Celltrion

Europe's drug regulator on Thursday recommended https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/covid-19-ema-recommends-authorisation-two-monoclonal-antibody-medicines approving two COVID-19 therapies based on monoclonal antibodies, one developed by U.S. biotech firm Regeneron and Swiss giant Roche and another from South Korea's Celltrion.

The news comes after Reuters reported this week the approval was imminent amid a spike in coronavirus infections.

