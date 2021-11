BRIEF-EMA's CHMP Recommends Authorising Ronapreve And Regkirona For COVID-19

European Medicines Agency: * EMA: COVID-19: EMA RECOMMENDS AUTHORISATION OF TWO MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY MEDICINES: 11/11/2021

* EMA’S HUMAN MEDICINES COMMITTEE (CHMP) HAS RECOMMENDED AUTHORISING RONAPREVE (CASIRIVIMAB/IMDEVIMAB) AND REGKIRONA (REGDANVIMAB) FOR COVID-19. * EMA - CHMP RECOMMENDED AUTHORISING RONAPREVE FOR TREATING COVID-19 IN ADULTS, ADOLESCENTS WHO DO NOT REQUIRE SUPPLEMENTAL OXYGEN AND WHO ARE AT INCREASED RISK

* EMA - SAFETY PROFILE OF BOTH MEDICINES FAVOURABLE WITH A SMALL NUMBER OF INFUSION-RELATED REACTIONS * EMA - CHMP CONCLUDED THAT BOTH MEDICINES’ BENEFITS ARE GREATER THAN THEIR RISKS FOR THEIR APPROVED USES

* EMA SAYS CHMP WILL NOW SEND ITS RECOMMENDATIONS FOR BOTH MEDICINES TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR RAPID LEGALLY BINDING DECISIONS. * EMA: RONAPREVE CAN ALSO BE USED FOR PREVENTING COVID-19 IN PEOPLE AGED 12 YEARS AND OLDER WEIGHING AT LEAST 40 KILOGRAMS.

* EMA SAYS WITH REGARD TO REGKIRONA, COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED AUTHORISING MEDICINE FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH COVID-19 WHO DO NOT REQUIRE SUPPLEMENTAL OXYGEN

