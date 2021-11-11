Britain reports 42,408 new COVID cases, 195 deaths
Britain on Thursday reported 42,408 new COVID-19 cases and a further 195 deaths from the disease, government figures showed on Thursday.
Reported cases have now risen for four days in a row, but cases over the last seven days are down 12% compared to the previous seven.
