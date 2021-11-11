COVID-19: Delhi records zero death, 40 new cases; positivity rate 0.08 pc

Delhi on Thursday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 40 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of cumulative cases rose to 14,40,270. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,091. The national capital has not reported any death due to COVID-19 so far this month. It reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent on Thursday, according to the latest health bulletin.

A total of 49,912 tests -- 44,913 RT-PCR and 4,999 rapid antigen -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

On Wednesday, 54 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent.

On Tuesday, 33 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

Fifteen cases with a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent were recorded on October 18. This was the lowest daily case count since March 28 last year when nine cases were logged, according to official data.

The Delhi Cabinet recently had approved a budget of Rs 1,544 crore to bolster the health system and augment its capacity to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had recently said that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

According to the latest bulletin, the number of active cases decreased to 367 on Thursday from 388 a day before.

The number of people under home isolation stood at 165 on Thursday while it was 164 a day before, and the number of containment zones in the city stood at 97, down from 104 on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

