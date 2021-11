BRIEF-EMA Says Assessing Reports Of Capillary Leak Syndrome After Moderna COVID-19 Shot

European Medicines Agency (EMA): * EMA: EMA PUBLISHED NEW SAFETY UPDATES FOR COMIRNATY, COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN, SPIKEVAX AND VAXZEVRIA: 11/11/2021

* EMA - THERE IS CURRENTLY INSUFFICIENT EVIDENCE OF A POSSIBLE LINK BETWEEN COMIRNATY AND VERY RARE CASES OF MULTISYSTEM INFLAMMATORY SYNDROME (MIS) * EMA ON COMIRNATY - FURTHER ASSESSMENT OF MYOCARDITIS AND PERICARDITIS IS ONGOING

* EMA: THERE IS CURRENTLY INSUFFICIENT EVIDENCE OF A POSSIBLE LINK BETWEEN SPIKEVAX AND VERY RARE CASES OF MULTISYSTEM INFLAMMATORY SYNDROME * EMA SAYS CVST WILL BE ADDED TO THE PRODUCT INFORMATION AS A SIDE EFFECT OF ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE VAXZEVRIA.

* EMA: PRAC HAS STARTED A REVIEW OF A SAFETY SIGNAL TO ASSESS REPORTS OF CAPILLARY LEAK SYNDROME IN PEOPLE WHO WERE VACCINATED WITH SPIKEVAX * EMA SAYS CVST WITHOUT THROMBOCYTOPENIA HAS BEEN OBSERVED VERY RARELY FOLLOWING VACCINATION WITH ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE VAXZEVRIA

* EMA: AT THIS STAGE, IT IS NOT YET CLEAR WHETHER THERE IS CAUSAL ASSOCIATION BETWEEN SPIKEVAX VACCINATION AND REPORTS OF CAPILLARY LEAK SYNDROME * EMA - PRAC HAS ASKED COMPANY THAT MARKETS COMIRNATY TO PERFORM IN-DEPTH REVIEW OF ALL PUBLISHED DATA ON ASSOCIATION OF MYOCARDITIS, PERICARDITIS WITH VACCINE

* EMA: THERE IS CURRENTLY INSUFFICIENT EVIDENCE OF POSSIBLE LINK BETWEEN COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN AND EITHER MIS OR MENSTRUAL DISORDERS Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)