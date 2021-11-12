Health News Roundup: Sleep apnea linked to COVID-19 outcomes; Dutch consider new partial lockdown as coronavirus cases hit record and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

EU regulator backs COVID-19 drugs from Regeneron-Roche, Celltrion

Europe's drug regulator has recommended two COVID-19 antibody therapies - one from American-Swiss partners Regeneron-Roche and another from South Korea's Celltrion, as the region builds up its defence against surging cases. Approval by the European Commission would mark the first for any COVID-19 treatment on the continent since Gilead's remdesivir last year https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-gilead-europe-idUSKBN23W1ZH.

German parliament debates new COVID-19 rules as cases soar

Germany's likely new chancellor Olaf Scholz urged more citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday as the parliament debated new rules to tackle a fourth wave of infections without imposing lockdowns or making shots mandatory for anyone. The three parties negotiating to form Germany's new government have agreed to let a state of emergency in place since the start of the pandemic expire on Nov. 25, despite record new cases as colder weather and more indoor gatherings turn Europe once more into a coronavirus hotspot.

Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The Dutch government was considering whether to impose Western Europe's first partial lockdown since the summer, as new coronavirus cases jumped to the highest level since the start of the pandemic. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Sweden again charts novel COVID path with no-test stance for the vaccinated

Sweden has seen a sharp decline in COVID-19 testing this month, just as much of Europe contends with surging infection rates, after its health agency said vaccinated Swedes no longer need get tested even if they have symptoms of the disease. The stance by the health agency has rekindled criticism the country has once again broken ranks with its neighbours and has led to some of Sweden's regions no longer providing free testing for all.

Diabetes problem makes Africa more vulernable to COVID-19 death, says WHO

Death rates from COVID-19 infections are much higher in patients with diabetes in Africa, where the number of people with diabetes is growing rapidly, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. A WHO analysis of data from 13 African countries found a 10.2% case fatality rate in COVID-19 patients with diabetes, compared with 2.5% for COVID-19 patients overall.

Austrian lockdown for the unvaccinated is days away, chancellor says

Austria is days away from placing millions of people not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on lockdown, as daily infections are at a record high and intensive-care units are increasingly strained, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Thursday. Around 65% of Austria's population https://info.gesundheitsministerium.at is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, national statistics show. Austria has the lowest vaccination rate of any Western European country apart from tiny Liechtenstein, according to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control data.

Sleep apnea linked to COVID-19 outcomes

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Sleep apnea tied to severe COVID-19

Dutch consider new partial lockdown as coronavirus cases hit record

The Dutch government on Thursday was considering whether to impose Western Europe's first partial lockdown since the summer, as new coronavirus cases jumped to the highest level since the start of the pandemic. A surge in infections that started when social distancing measures were lifted late September has put pressure on hospitals throughout the country, forcing them to scale back regular care to treat COVID-19 patients.

Ukraine to impose mandatory COVID-19 shots for doctors, municipal workers

Ukraine's health ministry has proposed expanding the list of occupations for which COVID-19 vaccinations will be compulsory to cover medical personnel and municipal employees, it said on Thursday. The government already obliges teachers and employees of state institutions and local governments to receive vaccinations, without which they face being suspended from work.

Brazil ag ministry says cases of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease unrelated to beef consumption

Brazil's agriculture ministry said an ongoing investigation of suspected cases of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease are not related to the consumption of beef or beef byproducts, according to a statement on Thursday. The ministry explained that the suspected cases are of the sporadic form of the illness, which is not related to Bovine Spongiform Encephalitis (BSE), or mad cow disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)