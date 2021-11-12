Left Menu

Brazil reports 188 COVID deaths in 24 hrs, toll average falling - ministry

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 12-11-2021 02:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 02:35 IST
Brazil reports 188 COVID deaths in 24 hrs, toll average falling - ministry
Brazil has had 15,300 new cases of the coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 188 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country has now registered 21,924,598 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 610,224, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

