Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs COVID-19 drugs from Regeneron-Roche, Celltrion; EU regulator backs COVID-19 drugs from Regeneron-Roche, Celltrion and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

EU regulator backs COVID-19 drugs from Regeneron-Roche, Celltrion

Europe's drug regulator has recommended two COVID-19 antibody therapies - one from American-Swiss partners Regeneron-Roche and another from South Korea's Celltrion, as the region builds up its defense against surging cases. Approval by the European Commission would mark the first for any COVID-19 treatment on the continent since Gilead's remdesivir last year.

German parliament debates new COVID-19 rules as cases soar

Germany's likely new chancellor Olaf Scholz urged more citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday as the parliament debated new rules to tackle the fourth wave of infections without imposing lockdowns or making shots mandatory for anyone. The three parties negotiating to form Germany's new government have agreed to let a state of emergency in place since the start of the pandemic expire on Nov. 25, despite record new cases as colder weather and more indoor gatherings turn Europe once more into a coronavirus hotspot.

Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The Dutch government was considering whether to impose Western Europe's first partial lockdown since the summer, as new coronavirus cases jumped to the highest level since the start of the pandemic. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 251.9 million, death toll at 5,331,860

More than 251.9 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,331,860​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Austrian lockdown for the unvaccinated is days away, chancellor says

Austria is days away from placing millions of people not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on lockdown, as daily infections are at a record high and intensive-care units are increasingly strained, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Thursday. Around 65% of Austria's population https://info.gesundheitsministerium.at is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, national statistics show. Austria has the lowest vaccination rate of any Western European country apart from tiny Liechtenstein, according to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control data.

Sleep apnea linked to COVID-19 outcomes

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Sleep apnea tied to severe COVID-19

Two foreign athletes test positive for COVID-19 in run-up to Beijing Winter Olympics

Two foreign athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 during test events for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, Huang Chun, an official of the Games organizing committee, said on Friday. Both are lugers of the same nationality and have been transferred to quarantine hotels, he told a news briefing in the Chinese capital.

Dutch consider new partial lockdown as coronavirus cases hit record

The Dutch government on Thursday was considering whether to impose Western Europe's first partial lockdown since the summer, as new coronavirus cases jumped to the highest level since the start of the pandemic. A surge in infections that started when social distancing measures were lifted late September has put pressure on hospitals throughout the country, forcing them to scale back regular care to treat COVID-19 patients.

Biogen says Aduhelm lowers levels of second protein associated with Alzheimer's

Biogen Inc's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, approved by U.S. regulators last year for its ability to reduce amyloid brain plaques, also lowers levels of a second protein that accumulates in the brains of people with the disease, according to new data released by the company on Thursday. Biogen said its Phase III studies found that Aduhelm significantly lowered blood levels of an abnormal form of the protein tau - another target of experimental Alzheimer's drugs - that forms toxic tangles of nerve fibers associated with the mind-wasting disease.

Ukraine to impose mandatory COVID-19 shots for doctors, municipal workers

Ukraine's health ministry has proposed expanding the list of occupations for which COVID-19 vaccinations will be compulsory to cover medical personnel and municipal employees, it said on Thursday. The government already obliges teachers and employees of state institutions and local governments to receive vaccinations, without which they face being suspended from work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)