Czechs report over 10,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for third time in week

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 12-11-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 13:02 IST
The Czech Republic reported 10,395 new COVID-19 cases for Nov. 11, surpassing 10,000 for the third time this week, Health Ministry data showed on Friday.

The number of patients hospitalised with the illness dropped slightly to 3,557, with 542 in serious condition, in the country of 10.7 million.

