Left Menu

Applications invited for setting up medical oxygen plants in national capital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 14:16 IST
Applications invited for setting up medical oxygen plants in national capital
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has invited applications for setting up of medical oxygen plants and purchase of cryogenic tankers.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of coronavirus early this year with shortage of oxygen adding to the woes. In a public notice, the city government has invited applications for setting up of Liquid Medical oxygen Generation Plants, Non Captive Cryogenic Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA)/Air Separation Unit (ASU), PSA plants for hospital and nursing homes, storage facilities for Liquid Medical Oxygen for hospitals, nursing homes and purchase of cryogenic tankers.

The last date for online applications is November 26.

The investors will be given incentives as per the Medical Oxygen Production Promotion Policy of Delhi 2021, that was notified earlier this year.

The objective of the policy is to ensure time-bound fulfilment of several targets by incentivising early investment in the production or storage infrastructure for medical oxygen, including setting up of liquid oxygen (LOX) manufacturing facilities of minimum 50 MT capacity, up to 100 MT.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 40 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of cumulative cases rose to 14,40,270. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.PTI SLB DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021