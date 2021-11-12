Left Menu

Covid vaccination: 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign begins in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 15:05 IST
Covid vaccination: 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign begins in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A campaign to carry out house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination of people who are yet to take a dose and those whose second shot is overdue got underway in the national capital on Friday.

The central government had recently launched a month-long "Har Ghar Dastak" campaign to ensure no person is left behind in the vaccination exercise.

According to a poster issued by the Delhi government, the drive will be carried out from November 12-27.

Walk-in vaccination facility for people going for their first or second dose, is open at all centres, and no prior registration is required, according to the poster.

People with severe physical disability, incapable of visiting nearest centre can contact authorities on prescribed numbers, which were shared in the poster.

Over two crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi till date, including more than 77 lakh who have got both doses, according to official data shared by the health department.

The steady pace of vaccination and that a large number of people have already been infected by Covid could be the reasons why the daily cases have not crossed the 100-mark in nearly three-and-a-half months in Delhi, experts had said in mid-October.

The Union Health Ministry recently had written to several states and UTs asking them to prioritise administering the second dose to beneficiaries who have not got themselves jabbed after the expiry of the prescribed interval between the two doses, sources earlier said.

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
4
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021