WHO says million Afghan children at risk of dying amid acute malnutrition
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 12-11-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 15:34 IST
Around 3.2 million children are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition in Afghanistan by the end of this year, with 1 million of them at risk of dying, a World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday.
"It's an uphill battle as starvation grips the country," Margaret Harris told Geneva-based journalists by telephone from the capital Kabul. "The world must not and cannot afford to turn its back on Afghanistan."
