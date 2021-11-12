Left Menu

WHO says million Afghan children at risk of dying amid acute malnutrition

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 12-11-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 15:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Around 3.2 million children are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition in Afghanistan by the end of this year, with 1 million of them at risk of dying, a World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday.

"It's an uphill battle as starvation grips the country," Margaret Harris told Geneva-based journalists by telephone from the capital Kabul. "The world must not and cannot afford to turn its back on Afghanistan."

