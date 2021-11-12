Left Menu

Odisha administers four crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:07 IST
Odisha administers four crore COVID-19 vaccine doses
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government on Friday touched a new milestone of administering four crore COVID-19 vaccines to date, the Health Department said.

The department thanked the ''combined efforts'' of the health team and the people of Odisha for achieving the landmark.

''Happy to share that Odisha has crossed a new milestone by completing 4 crores COVID-19 vaccination,'' it tweeted.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed happiness over ''yet another significant milestone'' in the fight against coronavirus.

''Commend the hard work and commitment of our healthcare workers in ensuring swift inoculation to save precious lives,'' Patnaik tweeted.

Till Thursday, more than 2.65 crore people had been inoculated in the state with the first dose, while over 1.30 crore people had taken the second dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
4
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021