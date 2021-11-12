Odisha administers four crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

The Odisha government on Friday touched a new milestone of administering four crore COVID-19 vaccines to date, the Health Department said.

The department thanked the ''combined efforts'' of the health team and the people of Odisha for achieving the landmark.

''Happy to share that Odisha has crossed a new milestone by completing 4 crores COVID-19 vaccination,'' it tweeted.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed happiness over ''yet another significant milestone'' in the fight against coronavirus.

''Commend the hard work and commitment of our healthcare workers in ensuring swift inoculation to save precious lives,'' Patnaik tweeted.

Till Thursday, more than 2.65 crore people had been inoculated in the state with the first dose, while over 1.30 crore people had taken the second dose.

