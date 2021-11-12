Norway plans third COVID-19 vaccine dose for all adults
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:43 IST
Norway will offer a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to everyone aged 18 or older and will give municipalities the option of using digital "corona passes" as a way to beat back an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, the government said on Friday.
Norway has so far only given a third dose to those aged 65 and older.
"Everyone aged 18 and older will be offered a third dose next year," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.
