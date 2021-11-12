Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi records two deaths, 62 new cases; positivity rate 0.12 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 18:30 IST
Delhi on Friday recorded two deaths due to COVID-19 after a gap of three weeks, and 62 fresh cases as the positivity rate rose to 0.12 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi rose to 25,093.

The national capital has last reported a COVID-19 death on October 22.

It had reported a total of four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.

The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,40,332. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The case positivity rate increased to 0.12 percent on Friday, according to the latest health bulletin.

A total of 49,874 tests -- 38,408 RT-PCR and 11,466 rapid antigens -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

On Thursday, 40 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.08 percent.

On Wednesday, 54 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.09 percent; and 33 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 percent on Tuesday.

