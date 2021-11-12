Left Menu

England's COVID R number unlikely to be above 1 - health agency

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-11-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 19:10 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number is unlikely to be above one, with latest estimates showing it between 0.8 and 1.0, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, adding the epidemic might be shrinking.

An R number between 0.8 and 1.0 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 8 and 10 other people. Last week R was estimated between 0.9 and 1.1.

The daily growth of infections was estimated between -3% and +1%, compared to -1% and +2% the previous week.

