BRIEF-Singapore Reports 3,099 New COVID-19 Cases Versus 2,396 Infections The Previous Day; Reports 14 Deaths
Nov 12 (Reuters) -
* SINGAPORE REPORTS 3,099 NEW COVID-19 CASES VERSUS 2,396 INFECTIONS THE PREVIOUS DAY; REPORTS 14 DEATHS
