BRIEF-Singapore Reports 3,099 New COVID-19 Cases Versus 2,396 Infections The Previous Day; Reports 14 Deaths

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:14 IST
Representataive image Image Credit: ANI
Nov 12 (Reuters) -

* SINGAPORE REPORTS 3,099 NEW COVID-19 CASES VERSUS 2,396 INFECTIONS THE PREVIOUS DAY; REPORTS 14 DEATHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

