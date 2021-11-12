WHO eyes meeting to set guidelines on COVID-19 pills
The World Health Organization hopes to convene a meeting in about three weeks' time on guidelines for COVID-19 antiviral pills, an official at the agency said on Friday.
Janet Diaz, the WHO's top official for clinical care responses, said that a meeting of its guidelines development group would consider the question of COVID pills in a forthcoming meeting.
