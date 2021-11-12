UK reports 40,375 more COVID-19 cases, 145 further deaths

Britain on Friday reported 40,375 more cases of COVID-19 and 145 further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

On a seven-day basis, cases are down 6.5% on the week before, while deaths are down 8.9%.

