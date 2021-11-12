UK reports 40,375 more COVID-19 cases, 145 further deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:36 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain on Friday reported 40,375 more cases of COVID-19 and 145 further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.
On a seven-day basis, cases are down 6.5% on the week before, while deaths are down 8.9%.
Also Read: Britain says company climate disclosures will be mandatory from 2022
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement