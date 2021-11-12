Left Menu

Dutch government expected to announce partial lockdown

The Dutch government is widely expected to announce a partial lockdown Friday amid soaring COVID-19 cases that are putting the countrys health care sector under renewed strain.News of the possible move, which comes amid a surge in coronavirus infections across Europe in recent weeks, prompted fury among bar owners and sports administrators who reportedly will be hit with restrictions.Separately, the government announced Friday that it would bring forward the start of a campaign to administer booster shots of COVID-19 shots to older citizens and healthcare workers.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 12-11-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 22:03 IST
Dutch government expected to announce partial lockdown

The Dutch government is widely expected to announce a partial lockdown Friday amid soaring COVID-19 cases that are putting the country's health care sector under renewed strain.

News of the possible move, which comes amid a surge in coronavirus infections across Europe in recent weeks, prompted fury among bar owners and sports administrators who reportedly will be hit with restrictions.

Separately, the government announced Friday that it would bring forward the start of a campaign to administer booster shots of COVID-19 shots to older citizens and healthcare workers. The campaign had been set to start in December, but will now begin at the end of next week.

Dutch broadcaster NOS, citing unnamed government sources, reported that the government is planning to impose three weeks of measures including closing bars, restaurants and nonessential stores at 7 p.m. and banning fans from sports events. That could mean the Dutch national team playing a World Cup qualifier against Norway on Tuesday night behind closed doors.

The government has not formally commented on the reports. New measures are set to be unveiled by caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a nationally televised press conference at 7 p.m. (1800GMT).

The Dutch soccer federation and top two professional leagues issued a statement expressing “great dismay” at the reported lockdown and insisting that soccer stadiums — which have strict COVID measures in place — are not a major source of infections.

“This looks like policy poverty,” the organizations said, adding that government officials “no longer know what to do.” An organization representing bar and restaurant owners also slammed the government.

“Hospitality businesses are again being presented with the bill for failing government policy,” the group said in a statement.

The move comes a day after the country's public health institute recorded 16,364 new positive tests in 24 hours — the highest number of any time during the pandemic that has killed more than 18,600 people in the Netherlands.

Last week, the government reintroduced orders to wear face masks in stores and expanded use of the country's COVID pass, which proves the holder has been fully vaccinated, has recovered from COVID-19 or has tested negative. Since then, cases have only increased.

The Netherlands, where nearly 85% of adults are fully vaccinated, largely ended lockdown restrictions at the end of September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021