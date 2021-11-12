Left Menu

T'gana: 172 new COVID-19 cases, one death

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-11-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 22:03 IST
Telangana on Friday reported 172 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total infection count to 6,73,312, while the toll rose to 3,972 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 51, followed by Ranga Reddy district 17 , a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Friday.

It noted that 167 people recovered from the infectious disease on Friday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,65,599.

The number of active cases stood at 3,741, the bulletin said.

It said 39,804 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the total number of samples tested till date was 2.79 crore.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent while the recovery rate was 98.85 per cent. PTI SJR ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

