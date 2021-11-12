Left Menu

COVID-19 cases spike on Nov 10-11, Guj govt to ramp up testing, vaccination

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-11-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 22:04 IST
COVID-19 cases spike on Nov 10-11, Guj govt to ramp up testing, vaccination
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A slight increase in the daily addition to the COVID-19 caseload has led to the Gujarat government asking all local bodies and district authorities to increase testing and speed up vaccination.

Against an average of 20 daily cases since the last several weeks, 42 cases were reported on November 10 and 40 on November 11.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Manoj Aggarwal, who admitted that the average daily testing had dropped to almost half as people went out during Diwali vacations, said eight municipal corporations have been asked once again to erect domes in their areas to conduct RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests to cover the maximum number of people.

''Along with conducting tests, these domes will also be used for giving COVID-19 vaccine to the people. Before Diwali, we used to conduct around 75,000 tests in a day. But, it came down to around 35,000 daily tests during Diwali as most people went for vacations. Now, we want to take the daily tests to the past levels and even go beyond that,'' he told PTI.

The state government has also decided to screen people coming back at bus stations, airports and railway stations, Aggarwal said, adding that nearly 50 per cent of those who went out of Gujarat were yet to come back.

''We have also planned to set up testing domes at places where large number of people gather, such as the foothills of Girnar. Civic bodies have been asked to once again deploy Dhanvantri Rath, a mobile van providing doorstep non-COVID service. Our focus will be on screening and contact tracing to make sure no infected person goes out of the net,'' the IAS officer said.

He said the state government was aiming for 100 per cent vaccination, for which door-to-door visits will be made, while people could also call in case they were unable to visit inoculation centres, and the doses will be administered in their homes.

''Cases have increased because people are coming back from vacation. We have to remain alert and follow all guidelines and rules to make sure the infection does not rise again,'' Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said while addressing a gathering in Palanpur during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021