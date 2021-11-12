Karnataka reports 227 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Left Menu

Karnataka reported 227 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-11-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 22:51 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka reported 227 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin. With this, the active caseload of COVID-19 in Karnataka stood at 8,036, added the health bulletin.

The cumulative deaths due to COVID-19 now stand at 38,140 in the state, stated the health bulletin. In the past 24 hours, 206 recoveries were also reported in the state.

The cumulative COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 29,91,369, while total recoveries so far had been reported to be 29,45,164. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

