Karnataka reports 227 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Karnataka reported 227 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin. With this, the active caseload of COVID-19 in Karnataka stood at 8,036, added the health bulletin.

The cumulative deaths due to COVID-19 now stand at 38,140 in the state, stated the health bulletin. In the past 24 hours, 206 recoveries were also reported in the state.

The cumulative COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 29,91,369, while total recoveries so far had been reported to be 29,45,164. (ANI)

