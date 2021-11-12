Undertrial prisoner dies during treatment in Mathura hospital

A 32-year-old undertrial, who was admitted to the district hospital from the jail two days ago after complaining of chest pain, has died, officials said on Friday.

According to Mathura Jail Superintendent Brajesh Kumar, the undertrial, Om Prakash, resident of Gidoh village in the district, was sent for judicial custody for allegedly stealing mobile phones one month ago. He succumbed during treatment on Thursday night, Kumar said.

His lungs were found infected and the same was reported by doctors in a post-mortem report, the officials added.

