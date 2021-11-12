Left Menu

Undertrial prisoner dies during treatment in Mathura hospital

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 12-11-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 23:08 IST
Undertrial prisoner dies during treatment in Mathura hospital
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old undertrial, who was admitted to the district hospital from the jail two days ago after complaining of chest pain, has died, officials said on Friday.

According to Mathura Jail Superintendent Brajesh Kumar, the undertrial, Om Prakash, resident of Gidoh village in the district, was sent for judicial custody for allegedly stealing mobile phones one month ago. He succumbed during treatment on Thursday night, Kumar said.

His lungs were found infected and the same was reported by doctors in a post-mortem report, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021