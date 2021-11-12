COVID-19 vaccination drive crosses 111 crore in India

With 52 lakh vaccination in the past 24 hours, the total vaccination coverage crossed 111 crores on Friday until 7 pm. The total vaccination coverage stands at 111,35,03,584.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 15.22 lakh people were administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 37.77 lakh people with the second dose. It shows the vaccination for the second dose is slowly picking up in India. (ANI)

