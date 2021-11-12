Left Menu

Dutch govt orders partial lockdown amid rising virus cases

Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a three-week partial lockdown Friday amid surging COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands. The lockdown that begins Saturday night is the first to start in Western Europe since a new wave of infections began surging across parts of the continent.Under the lockdown, bars restaurants and supermarkets will have to close at 8 p.m.

Under the lockdown, bars restaurants and supermarkets will have to close at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT), professional sports matches will be played in empty stadiums and people are being urged to work from home as much as possible. Stores selling non-essential items will have to close at 6 p.m.

