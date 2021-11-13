Health News Roundup: WHO to set guidelines on COVID-19 antiviral pills soon; GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody works as shot in the arm as well as infusion and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Canada's COVID cases creep higher, new curbs may be needed -health officials

Canada's COVID-19 cases are creeping higher as cold weather approaches, health officials said on Friday, and more restrictive public health measures may be needed if cases continue to climb. The seven-day average for new cases nationally is 2,500, 11% higher than last week, Chief Medical Officer Theresa Tam said. Children under 12, who cannot yet be vaccinated, are contracting COVID-19 more than all other age groups, she said.

Europe becomes COVID-19's epicentre again, some countries look at fresh curbs

Europe has become the epicentre of the pandemic again, prompting some governments to consider re-imposing unpopular lockdowns in the run-up to Christmas and stirring debate over whether vaccines alone are enough to tame COVID-19. Europe https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/covid-cases-break-records-across-europe-winter-takes-hold-2021-11-04 accounts for more than half of the average 7-day infections globally and about half of latest deaths, according to a Reuters tally, the highest levels since April last year when the virus was at its initial peak in Italy.

Biden vaccine rules are boosting first-time COVID-19 shots - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden's vaccine requirements are prompting more Americans to get COVID-19 shots, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. "In the past week, we're averaging nearly 300,000 first shots" per day for people aged 12 and over, Psaki said, up from less than 250,000 first shots per day in mid-July, before Biden first discussed vaccine requirements.

Long COVID rare for college athletes; prostate cancer treatment shows no benefit vs COVID-19

How Johnson & Johnson became the sprawling healthcare giant it is today

Johnson & Johnson plans to spin off its consumer health division that sells Listerine and Baby Powder to focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices in the biggest shake-up in the U.S. company's 135-year history. Here is how J&J got to where it is today.

Biden will nominate industry-friendly Califf to lead U.S. FDA

President Joe Biden on Friday said he would nominate Robert Califf for a second stint as commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and urged the Senate to swiftly confirm him. Califf, 70, a well-regarded cardiologist and researcher closely linked with the pharmaceutical industry, served as FDA commissioner from February 2016 until the end of then-President Barack Obama's second term in January 2017.

Austria plans to approve lockdown for the unvaccinated on Sunday

Austria's government is likely to decide on Sunday to impose a lockdown on people who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as daily infections have surged to record levels, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday. Schallenberg did not say when the lockdown would take effect, but the two provinces hardest-hit by this wave of infections, Upper Austria and Salzburg, will introduce the measure for themselves on Monday.

GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody works as shot in the arm as well as infusion

Britain's GSK and partner Vir said on Friday their antibody-based COVID-19 drug was shown in a trial to work as well when given as a shot in the arm awhen administered via the standard infusion, potentially offering more convenience. GSK said it would now speak to global regulators, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, about potential approval for the new method of administration, known as intramuscular injection, which can be carried out by family doctors and spare patients a trip to hospital.

WHO to set guidelines on COVID-19 antiviral pills soon

World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Friday they were hoping to convene a meeting soon to set guidelines on the use of COVID-19 antiviral pills, saying they offered "very attractive" new prospects for clinical care. Britain became the first country https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/britain-approves-mercks-oral-covid-19-pill-2021-11-04 to approve one of the potentially game-changing pills earlier this month. Janet Diaz, the WHO's top official for clinical care responses, said that a meeting of its guidelines development group would consider the question of COVID pills in a forthcoming meeting in three weeks.

J&J to spin off consumer products and focus on pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson plans to spin off its consumer health division that sells Listerine and Baby Powder to focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices in the biggest shake-up in the U.S. company's 135-year history. The move by the world's largest health products company follows similar announcements by conglomerates Toshiba https://www.reuters.com/technology/toshiba-set-announce-split-into-three-firms-shareholder-reaction-focus-2021-11-12 General Electric https://www.reuters.com/business/ge-form-three-public-companies-2021-11-09, as well as J&J rivals, and underscores how big, diversified corporations are under pressure to simplify their structures to increase focus.

