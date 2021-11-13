Mexico reports 242 new COVID-19 deaths

Mexico reported 242 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the country's official death toll from the pandemic to 290,872, according to health ministry data.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of COVID-19 deaths.

