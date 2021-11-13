Mexico reports 242 new COVID-19 deaths
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-11-2021 05:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 05:04 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico reported 242 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the country's official death toll from the pandemic to 290,872, according to health ministry data.
Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of COVID-19 deaths.
Also Read: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
Advertisement