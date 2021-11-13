Chances of foot amputation in diabetic patients significantly reduced with homeopathy: Dr. Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic

• Dr. Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic is involved in the management of at least 5,500 cases of diabetes or diabetes related illnesses every month, about 30% of whom are in advanced stage of the disease • Analysis of patient data at the Clinic going back 45 years shows evidence of effectiveness of homeopathy for both preventive and curative treatment NEW DELHI, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeopathy treatment at Dr. Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic has managed to avoid foot amputation in 35% of diabetic patients in advanced stage of the disease who had been advised amputation by doctors. This was revealed by Padma Shri recipient Dr. Kalyan Banerjee, the founder of Delhi-NCR's most renowned homeopathy clinic that manages over 5,500 cases of diabetes or diabetes-related illnesses each month. About 30% of these patients are in advanced stages of diabetes when insulin is no longer able to control their blood-sugar levels or when they are facing complications of long-term diabetes involving the eyes, kidneys, or nerves.

Talking about the outcome of diabetes treatment at the Clinic, Dr. Kalyan Banerjee said, ''Analysis of patient data at our Clinic shows evidence in support of effectiveness of homeopathy for both preventive and curative treatment. We found that 65% of patients in pre-diabetic stage are able to prevent development of diabetes with strict diet and other lifestyle changes and homeopathy. Analysis of our data on chronic renal issues, which includes diabetic nephropathy, has shown that about 55% patients with kidney dysfunction are able to report some reduction in their readings. About 60% of patients are also able to report improvement in symptoms arising from diabetic neuropathy. We are seeing very promising results in patients of diabetic retinopathy too, where they are reporting arrest in degeneration of vision and reduced requirement of conventional medicines to manage the condition.'' Dr. Kalyan Banerjee added that homeopathy is often thought of when diabetic patients find that they are no longer responding to conventional medicines including insulin. Such patients who have developed insulin-resistance may show a decline in their blood sugar readings when homeopathic medicines are added to their treatment. He said, ''Homeopathy can also be used as a preventive for diabetes. Using the diagnostic tools available to us, we are able to identify high-risk and pre-diabetic cases. Doctors at our Clinic spend time providing advice related to the holistic management of the patient including changes in lifestyle and diet, in addition to prescribing homeopathic medicines. This approach has helped prevent the development of diabetes.'' Giving advice to people suffering from diabetes to better manage their condition, Dr. Kushal Banerjee, a second-generation homeopath at Dr. Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic said that homeopathy can safely be taken along with any conventional medicine. As and when the blood sugar readings improve, the conventional medicines are reduced under consultation with the prescribing diabetologist. There are no drug interactions of an adverse nature between homeopathy and conventional medicines, according to him.

He said, ''All patients should consider homeopathy as an important option to manage their diabetes. In the early stages, along with strict lifestyle management, the majority of patients may be able to stop all medicines for life. No matter which system of medicine is taken, changes in lifestyle including diet, meal timings, exercise, sleep pattern and management of stress are key to improving your health.'' A 45-year-old vegetable seller had developed early stages of gangrene in his foot due to diabetes. He had been advised amputation of the majority of his foot by doctors. He was unwilling to do this as it would mean that he won't be able to push his vegetable cart, stand for long hours or use a cycle. Dr. Kalyan Banerjee said, ''The patient came to our clinic as the last resort. We were sceptical about being able to save his foot at first, since gangrene had set in and there was a chance of it progressing upwards along the foot and leg. However, with strict diet control and hygienic measures, he started showing signs of healing and his entire foot became completely normal, save for a darkened patch of skin in the underside of his foot.'' A growing number of peer reviewed research articles indicates the widespread popularity of homeopathy amongst diabetics the world over and is indicative of the potential of homeopathy in helping manage this multi-systemic illness.

About Dr. Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic The Clinic was founded in 1977 and now treats several hundred patients every day. The rates of cure achieved here, far surpass conventional homeopathy and the Clinic has built a reputation for effective, evidence-based practices with patients and illnesses that are complicated, difficult and in many cases, life threatening. The experienced and well-trained team of doctors at the Clinic is led by Dr. Kalyan Banerjee, an accomplished physician with four decades of practice. The Clinic has been responsible for several million charitable prescriptions over four decades. In addition, facilitation of research, publication and protocol development, are amongst their various philanthropic activities. The clinic also has branches in Noida and Gurgaon now making it very convenient for patients in surrounding areas of Delhi and the National Capital Region for picking up medicines.

The distinctive USP of the clinic is that all patients are provided prescriptions and names of medicines. While these are available at homeopathic pharmacies, patients prefer to take it from Dr. Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic and centres because of their faith in the high quality of medicines used. A few proprietary homeopathic preparations and medicines are exclusively only available at the Clinic and centres.

