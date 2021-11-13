Left Menu

Meerut reports 10 new dengue cases, active cases reach 246

Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh reported 10 new dengue cases on Friday, taking the active cases in the district to 246, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

ANI | Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-11-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 10:20 IST
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Akhilesh Mohan, Meerut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh reported 10 new dengue cases on Friday, taking the active cases in the district to 246, said the Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Speaking to ANI, Akhilesh Mohan, CMO, Meerut, said, "A total of 10 new cases of Dengue were reported in Meerut yesterday. Active cases of dengue are 246 including 67 patients admitted to the hospital. A total of 1,272 patients have recovered so far."

He further informed that the authority is conducting house-to-house surveys, and the "presence of mosquito larvae has been found in rural areas." Urging people to remain cautious and protect themselves from vector-borne disease, he said, "Wear full sleeves clothes. Do not let larvae form in and around your homes."

Mohan also appealed to people to get tested in case of any symptoms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

