Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-11-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 14:13 IST
Representative image
Russia on Saturday reported a new record one-day death toll of 1,241 from COVID-19 as well as 39,256 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Most of Russia's 80-plus regions lifted a week-long workplace shutdown at the beginning of the week that was designed to curb a surge in case numbers.

