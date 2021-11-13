J&K reports 181 new Covid cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 181 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infected tally to 3,34,006, while no death was recorded in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 26 were from the Jammu division and 155 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 44 cases followed by 43 in Baramulla district.

There are 1,450 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 3,28,108, they said.

The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 4,448 as no fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

According to officials, there are 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Friday evening.

