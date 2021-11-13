UK records 157 COVID deaths, 38,351 cases
The United Kingdom recorded 157 deaths from COVID-19 and a further 38,351 cases on Saturday, official data showed.
On a seven-day measure, cases edged up 0.4% on the week before while deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within 28 days were down 7.9%.
