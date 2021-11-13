J-K LG reviews public health response to COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday took the weekly review of public health response to tackle COVID-19 situation, an official spokesman said.

Sinha also reviewed the dengue situation and called for intensification of preventive measures to contain the vector-borne disease, he said.

“We need to focus on six-fold strategy of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Covid-Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), Vaccination and Micro Containment as the most effective way to tackle the (coronavirus) pandemic,” the Lt Governor said chairing a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here.

He directed the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police for pre-emptive Covid management and said all districts must take these steps to prevent any new surge in cases.

“Small changes like strict adherence to Covid-Appropriate Behaviour can make a bigger difference,” Sinha said.

During the meeting, the spokesman said, the deputy commissioners apprised the Lt Governor on the Covid protocol enforcement efforts, implementation of micro containment zones, testing and contact tracing being undertaken in their respective districts.

The Lt Governor also directed the deputy commissioners and health officials to bridge the gap of number of due second doses as per the targets and prepare themselves with a robust strategy in order to prevent the possible third wave in the Union Territory.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Vivek Bhardwaj gave a powerpoint presentation with the latest district-wise analysis of Covid situation, present status of positivity rate, testing and vaccination in all the 20 districts.

He said three districts -- Budgam, Pulwama, and Bandipora -- have achieved the completion of due second doses.

The spokesman said the Lt Governor directed deputy commissioners and health department officers to intensify preventive measures to contain dengue and work in close coordination and synergy with the civic bodies.

