COVID-19: Punjab sees 47 new cases

Punjab on Saturday reported 47 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 6,02,778, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related fatality reported in the state on Saturday, the toll stood at 16,571, as per the bulletin.

Pathankot reported 17 cases, followed by six in Hoshiarpur and five in Bathinda, among the new COVID-19 cases.

The number of active cases rose to 318 as against 286 on Friday.

On November 6, the state had 219 active Covid cases.

Punjab has been witnessing over 30 new coronavirus cases daily for the last five days.

Thirteen people recovered from the infection on Saturday, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,889, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Union Territory Chandigarh reported two new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 65,380.

No death was reported and the toll stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 24 while the number of cured people is 64,536, according to the bulletin.

