Meghalaya reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 84,013

Meghalaya on Saturday reported seven fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 84,013, officials said. Meanwhile, health officials in Meghalaya have thus far tested over 11.71 lakh samples for COVID-19. As of Friday, a total of 18.43 lakh people have been inoculated in the state, and 7,18,106 of them have received both doses, War said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 13-11-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 23:29 IST
Meghalaya on Saturday reported seven fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 84,013, officials said. With the new infections, the number of active cases in this hill state increased to 277, they said.

Health Services Director Dr. Aman War said out of the seven new cases, six were detected in East Khasi Hills district and one in Ri Bhoi.

He said 26 patients also recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 82,274.

A total of 1,462 people have died due to the viral infection to date, War said. No COVID-19 fatality was reported on Saturday and Friday. Meanwhile, health officials in Meghalaya have thus far tested over 11.71 lakh samples for COVID-19. As of Friday, a total of 18.43 lakh people have been inoculated in the state, and 7,18,106 of them have received both doses, War said.

