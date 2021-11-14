Deaths from Sierra Leone tanker blast rise to 144
The death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in Sierra Leone's capital on Nov. 5 has risen to 144 from a previous estimate of 115, health ministry data showed on Saturday.
The tanker exploded following a collision in a suburb of Freetown. Victims included people who had flocked to collect fuel leaking from the ruptured vehicle.
Fifty-seven people are still being treated in hospital of whom 11 remain in a critical condition, the ministry said.
