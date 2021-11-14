Left Menu

Two Indore doctors announce they won't provide their services to unvaccinated people from Nov 30

In order to spread awareness regarding COVID-19 vaccination, two doctors in the Indore district has decided that they will not give their services to those patients who have not taken both the doses of vaccine from November 30.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 14-11-2021 03:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 03:11 IST
Two Indore doctors announce they won't provide their services to unvaccinated people from Nov 30
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In order to spread awareness regarding COVID-19 vaccination, two doctors in the Indore district has decided that they will not give their services to those patients who have not taken both the doses of vaccine from November 30. Dr Ajay Chaglani and Dr Pinki Bhatia have written letters to the District collector and the Indian Medical Association informing them about the decision.

"In the letter written to the DC, I have extended my support to the mega vaccination drive being carried by the district administration," said Dr Ajay Chaglani, who was a government doctor earlier but now runs a private clinic after retirement. "I have taken this step to make people aware of the vaccine so that people get the vaccine as soon as possible and Indore becomes corona free," he added.

Dr Pinki Bhatia (Topiwala), who runs a physiotherapy clinic in Indore, said to ANI, " We have a staff of 20-25 people, 50 people come daily for physiotherapy, who have to come in physical contact with the clients." "The government has given free facility for Covid-19 vaccination, so we are taking these steps for awareness. If stop the treatment, people will be forced to get vaccinated," Bhatia added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
3
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global
4
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021