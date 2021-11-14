Left Menu

Ghaziabad reports 157 dengue cases in November

Ghaziabad has reported 157 dengue cases in November, an official said on Saturday.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-11-2021 07:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 07:04 IST
Rakesh Gupta, ACMO, Ghaziabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ghaziabad has reported 157 dengue cases in November, an official said on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, said Rakesh Gupta, Assistant Chief Medical Officer (ACMO), Ghaziabad said, "We have diagnosed only 157 dengue cases in November. We have succeeded in controlling cases."

"Earlier, we have preassumed that once the temperature will decrease, the cases will also decline. The strategy that has been made on the matter showed result and we controlled the cases," he said. In the previous month, 600-700 cases were diagnosed, he noted.

"As far as the Zika virus is concerned the report has come from Kanpur, Lucknow and other cities. We have also prepared with our strategies, if any cases related to Zika virus come to us we will immediately start treatment," Gupta said. (ANI)

